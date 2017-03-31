Crime

March 31, 2017 10:12 AM

Conway teen arrested in connection with armed robbery facing multiple charges

By Elizabeth Townsend

A Conway teen is facing multiple charges after a reported armed robbery in Conway Thursday night, according to police.

Tranique Livingston, 18, of Conway, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen handgun, a release from Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway police said.

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Conway officers were called to a home on the 1800 block of Wright Boulevard for a possible armed robbery, Small said.

Police were told the suspect fled into woods nearby. Authorities found the suspect, and he was arrested with the help of Horry County police after a brief chase, the release states.

Livingston is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where his bond was not set as of Friday morning.

