A trip to the mailbox ended in a robbery, report says

A 55-year-old man said he was checking the mail when he was approached by a man who demanded his money and robbed him Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about the incident around 2 p.m. Thursday to a home in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood area. The victim told police he was robbed of $9. He said he was walking to his mailbox when a man came up to him and said “How much money you got on you?,” the report states.
He told the suspect he only had $9, and the suspect demanded his money and reached into his pocket, police said.
The victim told police he didn’t see a weapon, but it looked like the suspect may have had one in his pocket. He told police he gave the suspect his money because he feared for his safety, the report says.
The victim said the suspect then took off toward Randall Avenue.
