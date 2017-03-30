Customers bust $100 worth of dishes at Hooters after overcharge on bill, report says

A man and woman dining at Hooters in Myrtle Beach angrily smashed dinner dishes Wednesday night, causing about $100 damage after they were overcharged by $5 on their bill, police said.
Myrtle Beach officers were called out to the restaurant at 3901 Kings Highway about 8:30 p.m. in reference to damage done during a disturbance, according to a report.
A manager told police a man and woman upset over their bill began throwing items around the restaurant. The manager said the customers got angry when they were mistakenly charged $22 on a $17 check, the report says.
While their bill was being fixed, the upset customers swiped everything off their table into the floor, causing $100 damage by breaking or damaging glasses and dishes, police said.
The customers left in a car with Georgia license plate. A description of them was given to police along with a last name that was listed on a debit card they used.
