Suspect wanted in connection with Myrtle Beach home invasion arrested

A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with kidnapping and burglary during a home invasion was arrested Wednesday, jail records show.
Myrtle Beach police announced Tuesday Collin Taylor Beck was wanted by police in connection with a home invasion at an apartment on 37th Ave. North that was reported that day.
During the invasion, the suspect forced his way into the residence where he held the victim at gunpoint and demanded money, according to police.
A 31-year-old woman told police she awoke to find a suspect inside her home with a gun in his hand. She said he told her to “Get on the ground and shutup, or I’ll kill up,” and then he started searching and demanding to know where money was, according to a police report.
The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s cellphone and purse before leaving, authorities said. The victim escaped through a bedroom window, walked across the roof, and jumped through a neighbor’s window, the report says.
Authorities said the suspect was considered armed and dangerous.
Beck is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail where his bond had not been set as of Thursday morning, records show.
