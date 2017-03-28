Discarded gloves and a red Nike shoe led police to car burglars

Vigilant bystanders, gloves and a red Nike shoe helped police track down three guys seen breaking into cars at a Myrtle Beach resort late Monday night.
Police responded to the Island Vista Resort around 11:30 p.m. and met a man, who reported his black Honda Civic was broken into. The three males who did it, he said, were still on scene and robbing other cars, according to an incident report.
He described the suspects as one white man wearing a black jacket, one black man wearing khaki pants and a black jacket and one black man wearing a black jacket and red shoes.
An employee of the hotel told police she saw the guys exiting her co-worker’s car as she was leaving work and rushed back inside to keep an eye on the suspects through the resort’s surveillance cameras.
The man told police he saw the suspects walking from the resort’s north parking garage to its south parking garage — a tip confirmed by the employee, who told police the men were on the south garage’s third floor.
As officers moved to the third floor, the employee told police the suspects had exited the garage through the east stairway. Officers caught up with the guys in the stairwell, yelling out to the fleeing suspects to stop for police.
Officers followed a trail of gloves the guys dropped on the stairs, chasing the suspects out on the beach where an abandoned red Nike shoe and another glove beckoned police to their hiding spot.
A patrolman found the suspects hunkered down in the brush between North Ocean Boulevard and the ocean and yelled out for them to surrender, according to the report. But they ran.
Officers caught two of the guys on the west side of the boulevard as the third one was detained, according to the report.
Eighteen-year-old Dillon Robert Schultz of Myrtle Beach and 19-year-old Elijah Jawan Santiago Siler of High Point, N.C., were charged with breaking into a motor vehicle. A juvenile summons was issued to the third suspect, who was a minor.
