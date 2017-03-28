Crime

He stashed a power tool in the front of his pants. The bulge didn’t fool security.

By Emily Weaver

A power tool stashed in the front of a man’s pants led to an unhappy ending for a would-be shoplifter at Home Depot Monday.

A loss prevention officer at the Oak Forest Lane store told police he saw 38-year-old Robert Matthew Burkett head to the store’s Dremel section and select a Dremel Saw Max. But it was what he apparently did next that really caught the security guard’s attention.

The loss prevention officer told Myrtle Beach police he saw Burkett stuff the nearly 4-pound saw into the front of his pants and head for the exit, according to an incident report.

The loss prevention officer stopped Burkett outside of the store and called police. The $80 saw was returned to the store and Burkett was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

