Man shot during attempted robbery in Conway area

A 39-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by his 70-year-old father after he was shot following a gunfire exchange with three men who tried to rob him in Conway Sunday night.
Horry County police responded to the scene about 10 p.m. Sunday after getting a 911 call in reference to someone being shot and driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle, according to a report.
An officer nearby heard the shots coming from Society Drive, Pauley Swamp Road, about the same time other officers were headed there and also went to the area. The 70-year-old man pulled over at U.S. 501 and U.S. 378 to wait for an ambulance for the gunshot victim, the report states.
Officers met with the men who said the shooting happened on Deborah Circle in the Conway area. Police said the 39-year-old man did have apparent gunshot wounds, and officers noted the Kia Sorento the men were traveling in had bullet holes in the passenger side near the front door and both windows had been shot out.
The 70-year-old man told police he had taken his son to Deborah Circle to recover money, and that unknown men shot his son. Police said they found one 380 shell casing and saw broken glass in the roadway.
Police got a written statement from the 39-year-old victim at the hospital who told them that a neighbor paid him with what looked like a fake $100 bill. The victim was going to a location to get the rest of his money on Deborah Circle when three unknown men tried to rob him, he said.
The victim told police he exchanged gunfire with the group, according to the report.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to the report.
