Name of woman struck, killed on U.S. 501 released

The name of a 62-year-old woman struck and killed on U.S. 501 early Tuesday morning was recently released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Frances E. Malloy of Conway died on the scene from “traumatic head injuries” after being hit by a vehicle while crossing U.S. 501 near Singleton Ridge Road, according to Tony Hendrick, Horry County deputy coroner.
The crash was reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol about 5:45 a.m. Sgt. Darren Alston, with Conway police, said CPD officers responded to the deadly crash. The fatal wreck remains under investigation, and the SCHP MAIT team has been called in to assist, according to a release from Conway police.
Lanes were closed in the area temporarily as crews responded, and the scene was cleared about 7 a.m., S.C. DOT officials said on social media.
Prior to Malloy’s death, preliminary numbers from the SCHP released Monday showed there have been five traffic-related deaths in Horry County from January to March 26 of this year. In 2016 and 2015, there had been 16 fatalities on Horry County roads during the same time period, and 11 in 2014, according to information from the SCHP.
Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.
