Highway road rage leads to gunfire with two kids in the back seat

A man told police he was forced off the road and shot at by the driver on S.C. Highway 22 in the Conway area Saturday afternoon.
The 29-year-old man said he was traveling west on S.C. 22 when an unknown black male, driving a white Kia sedan, ran him off the roadway at the S.C. Highway 90 ramp, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report.
“The victim stated that he threw his hands up at the unknown black male in an attempt to show him his displeasure over how he was driving,” the report states. The man said the other driver then pulled up beside him and did the same before slowing down and speeding up past his vehicle.
The man told police that once the driver passed him “he heard a loud pop” and didn’t know that his vehicle had been shot until a passenger pointed it out. The man said he pulled over on the side of the road to inspect his vehicle and found a bullet hole in the side of his rear passenger door, according to the report.
The man’s wife and two children were in the backseat when the bullet struck the car. No injuries were noted in the report.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments