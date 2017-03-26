She was using the bathroom when her ex stormed in with a gun

A woman told police she was spending the day at a friend’s home on Cedar Street after a hard breakup when her ex-boyfriend stormed into the house with a gun Saturday evening.
The 33-year-old woman said she was using an upstairs bathroom when he barged in and “hit her twice on the back of her head with the handgun,” according to a Myrtle Beach police report. “She stated that he also punched her several times in the mouth.”
The friend said she told the man to leave, giving the victim a chance to escape downstairs and grab a cellphone to try to call 9-1-1, but the man, who wasn’t far behind, “took the phone away from her,” according to the report.
The woman said she then grabbed her own cellphone to call for help only to see her ex grab it from her hands and break it, the report stated.
The friend told police she saw him hitting the victim several times in the face and head and that he grabbed his gun saying “that he was going to kill” the victim, dragging her to the ground and pulling out some of her hair. The friend’s three children, ranging in age from 1 to 6 years old, were at the home during the assault, according to the report.
The man eventually fled the scene on foot reportedly wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and a gray backpack, police said.
The victim had visible injuries, but declined an EMS transport to the hospital.
No arrests have been made in the case yet, but the incident remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments