She was using the bathroom when her ex stormed in with a gun

1:50 Members of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue explain Narcan Pause

2:19 Searching for Brittanee Drexel

1:27 Closure likely never to come for parents of Brittanee Drexel

1:08 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.26

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen