He had been high on meth for two days. Now he was paranoid and police were closing in.

The man admitted to police that he had been high on meth for two days. He was now paranoid and said he wanted help.
The 37-year-old man, with a smooth scalp and goateed chin, was pacing back and forth in the 1100 block of North Kings Highway around 12:17 a.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.
He “stated over and over he did meth the past two days and was paranoid and wanted help,” Myrtle Beach police Officer M.A. Best noted in her report.
Police said they tried to calm him down enough to search him for weapons, but the man kept his distance.
Officer K. Mann called EMS to the scene, advising the medics to approach without lights and sirens to help keep the situation calm.
But the man “became more paranoid and started to walk away from us” towards the highway, Best said.
Officers had to act fast to get the man the help he had asked for, but rushing in to take him down could escalate the situation. Police still hadn’t been able to check the man for any weapons.
Mann radioed for a supervisor to get to the scene right away, while Officer J. Cleary maneuvered his bicycle to block the man from running into traffic, according to the report.
As the man turned northbound towards Mr. Joe White Avenue, four officers moved in to take him safely into custody.
“Neither the involved other (man) or officers were injured during the incident,” Best noted in her report.
The man was handcuffed and lifted into the ambulance to be transported to the hospital. Two officers rode with him as Best followed behind with restraints in case they were needed at the hospital, according to the report.
When Best arrived, she said, the man on the stretcher began screaming, “Just shoot me!” The man “was trying to be combative with officers,” Best noted.
He was given two doses of a sedative before he started to calm down, according to the report. But thanks to the quick and careful response of police, the man was at the hospital getting the help he sought in a tense situation that ended safely.
