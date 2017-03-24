He flashed a gun outside the mall, and she turned over her cash, report says

A 19-year-old woman told Myrtle Beach police she was robbed of nearly $500 at gunpoint while exiting the Coastal Grand Mall food court Thursday night, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 7 p.m. to a nearby restaurant where the victim reported the incident. She told police she was leaving the Coastal Grand Mall food court when a man came up and asked if she had change for a $20 bill.
A witness with her said the bill looked fake, and they told the suspect they didn’t have change for him. The suspect then told her and the witness to “keep walking,” according to the report, and allegedly flashed the silver handle of a handgun he had in his front pocket, police said.
The victim said she then gave him $479.00, and said he jumped into a red Chevrolet Impala and took off at a high speed, police said.
The victim called police, and officers followed the suspect’s car until they lost sight of it after the driver ran a red light at the Tanger Outlets on U.S. 501, the reports states.
