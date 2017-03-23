Myrtle Beach man sentenced for distributing drugs in a home with a child

A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 13 years for drug distribution and child neglect after officers found a 3-year-old in a home where drugs were seized last year, according to a release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Byron Antonio Vereen, 32, pleaded guilty to distributing narcotics in a class of drugs that includes cocaine on Thursday before Circuit Court Judge Thomas Russo. He also pleaded guilty to the unlawful neglect of a child, said Assistant Solicitor Gray Ervin, who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
A 3-year-old child was present at Vereen’s residence when agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the home, Ervin said.
Vereen pleaded guilty to trafficking in ice, crank or crack in 2005 and was sentenced to serve three years. He was convicted of running from police eight years later and served another 90 days in jail.
