He robbed a man at knifepoint and lived on the lam for 7 months. Then he overdosed

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway Pause

2:04 Rough roads costing Myrtle Beach drivers thousands

1:25 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.22

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:25 St. James brings "Simba" aboard as good luck charm

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises