He robbed a man at knifepoint and lived on the lam for 7 months. Then he overdosed

A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to robbing a man at knifepoint and stealing his vehicle in March 2015, according to a release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Thirty-one-year-old Bruce Elliott Taylor, Jr., was caught seven months later when police found him overdosed on heroin on Oct. 18, 2015. Taylor went to the hospital, then to jail. Now, he’s going to prison.
Taylor pleaded guilty to armed robbery before Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John, who sentenced Taylor to serve 10 years in prison, said Richard D. Todd Jr., the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Georgetown police responded to a call from the Hemingway Police Department on March 7, 2015. The victim reported to officers that Taylor had held a knife to his throat and forced him to drive to an ATM machine in Hemingway to withdraw money, Todd said in the release.
When the victim and Taylor arrived in Hemingway, the victim saw a police officer in a parking lot, so the victim drove toward the officer, according to the release.
The victim was able to jump out of the vehicle and get to the officer for help, Todd said. Taylor left the scene driving the victim’s truck, which was later located wrecked and abandoned at a boat landing in Johnsonville, the release stated.
