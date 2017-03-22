Loris man charged with attempted murder

A 28-year-old Loris man was arrested by Horry County police Tuesday night and charged with attempted murder, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.
Riccardo Lammurius Corley faces three charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of firearms or ammunition, jail records show.
Corley was booked into the jail about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Sun News has reached out to police to learn more about his arrest.
