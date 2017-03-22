Police say they saw a drug deal near a park. A high speed chase then ensued, a report says.

A 50-year-old Surfside Beach man was arrested after police say they found drugs in his car following a chase from the Racepath Community in the Myrtle Beach area to the Coastal Carolina University area early Tuesday morning, according to an incident report.
Horry County police tried to conduct a traffic stop on John Laurent Atkins after authorities said they saw him “do a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction” in the Racepath Community of the Myrtle Beach area about 3 a.m. Tuesday, the report states.
Police followed the suspect out of the area and noticed his taillight wasn’t working properly. Officers turned on blue lights and sirens near Third Avenue South, and the suspect started to pull to the road’s shoulder. Authorities said he then accelerated and tried to evade them, sparking a high speed chase that ended up on S.C. 544, the report says.
The suspect kept going down S.C. 544, reaching almost 100 mph, according to the report. Police said they tried to use stop sticks on his vehicle, but said the suspect drove into oncoming lanes of traffic to avoid them. Officers used stop sticks successfully at University Boulevard near CCU, and the suspect turned his vehicle into the campus area before stopping on Founders Drive and Chanticleer Drive, the report says.
The suspect then fled on foot, and officers detained him following a brief chase, police said.
Police searched his vehicle and said they found an open container of alcohol, along with 25.7 grams of a green, leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana that was packed into clear plastic bags, the report states.
Dispatchers also told police the suspect’s driver’s license was suspended, officers said. Police said they saw the alleged drug transaction take place in the Racepath Community about a half mile from a park, the report says.
He was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was charged with possession with intent to distribute near a school or park, manufacturing/ possessing sch. I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute, failure to stop for blue lights, open container, and driving under suspension, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.
He remained jailed on $12,915 bond Wednesday morning.
