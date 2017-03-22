Police say they saw a drug deal near a park. A high speed chase then ensued, a report says.

2:04 Rough roads costing Myrtle Beach drivers thousands Pause

1:25 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.22

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

1:12 Mom-and-pop motels in Myrtle Beach remain while larger developments take over the shore

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:25 St. James brings "Simba" aboard as good luck charm

3:21 Shannon Briggs of Fat Harold's Beach Club needs your help naming her signature drink this week | Hot Pour