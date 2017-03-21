Police have almost 800 cameras. They need someone to watch them.

Myrtle Beach police are asking for a quarter of a million dollars to fund a new team that would be focused on more closely monitoring the city’s hundreds of security cameras.
The money — $251,567 in total — would fund two officers at a salary range from about $36,000 to about $56,000, as well as additional software, equipment and licensing costs.
“This is going to be us monitoring what we can — the hot spots — when we can,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall as the proposal was presented during city council’s budget retreat Tuesday.
Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes asked whether the new employees, who also would work as a help desk of sorts for officers on the street, would have sufficient time to watch live feeds.
Assistant Chief Amy Prock said watching the cameras, sometimes live and sometimes moments after police receive a call, will be the primary task of the new unit.
Prock said the two new analysts would work during times when police typically receive the most calls for service.
“They’re not able to watch one thousand cameras at once,” she said. The city currently has 788 cameras online, Prock told The Sun News.
The city also could expand the unit in the future or change its duties, City Manager John Pedersen said.
“Let’s just see how it works and how do we improve it from there,” Pedersen said.
The city already devotes staff to surveillance of big events like Memorial Day Bikefest and the Carolina Country Music Festival, Rhodes said Tuesday.
Myrtle Beach completed a project to install hundreds of cameras across the city in 2016. At a city council meeting on Feb. 28, Gall said that the city’s cameras only store information for 30 days before erasure, if it is not copied to another source by investigators.
The cameras have helped police, at times, watch crimes as they occur and direct other law enforcement in the area.
In one case, an officer was able to slow down an image and get the license plate of a suspect, which was then run through Myrtle Beach’s license plate tracking system. License plate readers record plate numbers at three different entrances to the city.
In six months, the trackers picked up over 8 million plates, Gall said in February. Almost 20,000 of those vehicles were flagged as being tied to an existing violation.
“We’re not maintaining records of people doing what they’re doing, driving around on the street,” Gall said. “We don’t have time for that, we don’t have the resources for that, nor do we have the right to do that.”
Additional plate readers should be coming online shortly, according to Gall.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
