Longs man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking

A 28-year-old Longs man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in an Horry County courtroom Tuesday and received a 15-year sentence, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Tyreese Stanley pleaded guilty to second-offense cocaine base trafficking and has sentenced to 15 years by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Russo, the release states.
The charge originated from a May 2016 search warrant carried out by agents with 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit at Stanley’s property, officials said, who also stated Stanley had prior drug offense convictions.
