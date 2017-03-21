Crime

March 21, 2017 1:45 PM

Longs man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

A 28-year-old Longs man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in an Horry County courtroom Tuesday and received a 15-year sentence, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tyreese Stanley pleaded guilty to second-offense cocaine base trafficking and has sentenced to 15 years by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Russo, the release states.

The charge originated from a May 2016 search warrant carried out by agents with 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit at Stanley’s property, officials said, who also stated Stanley had prior drug offense convictions.

