Conway man accused of planning Dylann Roof-style attack enters plea of not guilty

A Conway man who was allegedly planning an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof,” according to court documents, pleaded not guilty to a weapons charge before a federal judge in Florence Tuesday.
Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, of Conway appeared before Magistrate Judge Thomas E Rogers III in Florence Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty, received a copy of an indictment on the charge against him, and said he understood the charge, according to court papers.
Bond was not discussed at the hearing and McDowell will remain jailed, our Grand Strand news alliance partner WPDE reported.
McDowell was indicted on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition after the purchase on Feb. 28, court documents state.
McDowell was arrested Feb. 15 after he discussed planning an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof” with an undercover FBI agent then bought a gun and ammunition from the undercover agent at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to court documents.
McDowell met with an undercover FBI agent, who he “believed handled problems for the Aryan Nations” on Jan. 12, according to the affidavit.
McDowell also voiced “frustration with other white supremacists, stating that screaming ‘white power’ was not getting the job done,” according to court records.
During his talks with the undercover FBI agent, McDowell “indicated he sought a way to conduct an attack on non-whites without getting caught,” and also allegedly said he hadn’t decided on a time and place, according to court documents.
Authorities said McDowell was carrying a red duffel bag, containing a 40-caliber Glock and hollow point ammunition he had just purchased from an undercover agent, along with ammunition, court documents state.
Documents filed in the case say McDowell became affiliated with white supremacists while he was serving prison sentences in South Carolina and has tattoos indicating his ties.
McDowell served 18 months in prison for a felony second-degree burglary conviction in 2011, and he lost his right to possess a firearm following the conviction.
Court papers also state that McDowell made racial remarks on Facebook. One post states: Dec. 26: “I love love to act what u think” and linked to the Temple Emanu-El Myrtle Beach Conservative Synagogue, the document says.
Rabbi Avi Perrets later responded to the alleged threat and spoke about the wave of recent national ones as well. He said the synagogue had been staying vigilant.
