Georgetown man charged with Dollar General store armed robbery

A 35-year-old Georgetown man was arrested Monday in connection with the armed robbery of a Fraser Street Dollar General.
John Nathan Linen II, 35, Georgetown, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
GCSO deputies responded to an armed robbery about 9 a.m. Monday to a Dollar General at 8003 N. Fraser Street in Georgetown, police said.
Witnesses said a man came into the store, brandished a small handgun, and demanded money from a store clerk, according to the release.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled, authorities said, surveillance footage, witnesses statements, and community involvement yielded leads for police, the release states, and authorities began circulating surveillance images of the alleged robber.
Police said they identified Linen as the suspect, and he was taken into custody at his home Monday night without incident, officers said.
Linen was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center, deputies said.
