Formerly convicted of homicide, Conway man now faces child porn, solicitation charges

0:39 Watch the sun rise on the first day of Spring in Myrtle Beach Pause

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.20

2:32 Carolinas All-Star Classic highlights

1:12 Mom-and-pop motels in Myrtle Beach remain while larger developments take over the shore

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises