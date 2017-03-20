Formerly convicted of homicide, Conway man now faces child porn, solicitation charges

A Conway man was arrested Monday morning on charges of child pornography and soliciting a child to perform a sexual act.
Joseph Ramone Goodman, 29, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 7:20 a.m. The details of those charges have not been released.
Goodman was charged with the illegal dissemination of obscene material to someone under 18 years old, sexual exploitation of a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor. His bail has not been set.
Goodman was convicted of financial transaction card fraud and two counts of reckless homicide by a vehicle in 2008 and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to a State Law Enforcement Division background check.
His most recent charges were for offenses allegedly committed Feb. 4.
