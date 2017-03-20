A strange truck. A chase. ‘They are breaking into my house!’

Police are investigating a break-in at a home in Loris that led to a reported car chase and shooting Saturday afternoon.
Horry County police were called to a home on Hucks Road for an “in-progress burglary” around 3 p.m.
A witness said he was out getting his mail when he noticed a strange truck parked with open doors in the back of his neighbors yard, according to a police report. The property owner arrived on scene and the owner’s son chased the suspects from the house, the witness told police.
The witness said he wasn’t sure what was going on, until he heard the property owner yell, “They are breaking into my house!”
The owner chased the suspects, who reportedly fled the scene in a gold-colored Mazda, and told police the men fired two rounds from a pistol at him as he followed. The owner said he “rammed the back end of the suspects vehicle” in an attempt to stop them from getting away, according to the report.
A washer and a prescription bottle of oxycodone pills were reported missing from the home. Police searched the area for the suspects.
Daniel Van Bryan, 46, and Rodney Allen Owens, 51, both of Conway were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
