A passing motorist saw a man’s body on the road. Now police look for a killer.

A 31-year-old Conway man, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, was found lying face-down alongside Johnson Shelly Road late Saturday night. The passerby, who spotted him, called 911.
Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide.
The man was identified as 31-year-old Jason Bradley Smith, who was found just before midnight Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in a car traveling on Johnson Shelly Road saw the body near the road’s intersection with S.C. 668 and called 911 at 11:53 p.m. The occupants stayed in their vehicle at the scene as they talked to dispatchers.
Smith was found near the grassy shoulder of the road, according to an incident report. First responders placed a white sheet over Smith’s body until police arrived. A black wallet found with the victim helped police identify Smith, according to the report.
The case remains under investigation.
The report did not list any possible suspect information.
Horry County police were at the same intersection hours earlier when an officer noticed a silver Chevrolet Camaro sitting in the middle of the roadway.
Cpl. S. Dailey said he initiated his blue lights to check on the vehicle and the car pulled to the side of the road, according to a separate incident report. The driver said he did not have a driver’s license and provided a fake name and date of birth, Dailey reported.
The driver was eventually identified as 21-year-old Timothy Daniel Brown and police had a pending fugitive warrant for his arrest on a burglary charge. Brown also was cited for providing false information to police and obstructing traffic.
Although both incidents were reported in the same area Saturday, police say the cases are unrelated.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
