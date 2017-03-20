She returned home to find her door and window open. They weren’t open when she left.

Her door was open. Her window was open. She hadn’t left her Yaupon Drive apartment that way and told police she went inside to see if her dogs and belongings were still there.
The dogs were fine, but three of her power tools were gone, according to a police report.
The 48-year-old woman reported to police that two Paslode nail guns, a Craftsman hand saw and a dish towel were taken from her home after someone broke in while she was out between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday. She told police that she suspected the robber was someone she knew and that her dogs were familiar with, according to the report.
The Myrtle Beach break-in remains under investigation.
