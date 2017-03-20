Have you seen this man? He’s wanted for armed robbery.

Police are looking for a man after witnesses say he robbed the Georgetown Dollar General store at gunpoint Monday morning.
Witnesses told Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies that a black man, standing 5-feet-9-inches tall with a medium build and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants, entered the 8003 N. Fraser St. store Monday morning. The man pulled out a small handgun and demanded money from a clerk before fleeing with the cash in an unknown direction, according to a release from GCSO.
Anyone with any information relating to the suspect or this incident is urged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Anonymous tips can be sent using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text-enabled cellphone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
