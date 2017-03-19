‘It’s time for you to end’ his ex said as she swung a knife

A man told police his ex-girlfriend came to his hotel room asking to use his bathroom, then she attacked him with a knife.
A 62-year-old man staying at the Sea Palms Motel said his ex-girlfriend, identified in a police report as 45-year-old Christine E. Koniowsky, knocked on his door Sunday afternoon. He let Koniowsky in to use his bathroom, but when she came out of the bathroom she said, “It’s time for you to end” and stabbed him with a knife she brought, according to the police report.
The man told police that he thought Koniowsky was trying to kill him.
“The victim stated the offender swung the knife in an overhand downward motion and he brought his hands up to defend against the blow,” officers noted in the report. “The victim stated he was able to stop the blow, but that he suffered a cut on the palm of his right hand from the knife” in the process.
He told police that Koniowsky then fled the scene on foot.
According to the report, the man told police he had been in an intimate relationship with Koniowsky since 2016.
Officers issued a be-on-the-lookout call for the suspect and obtained a warrant for Koniowsky’s arrest, charging her with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Police took photos of the man’s bloody shirt and his injury to document the attack, according to the report.
Officer S. Hess noted that a search of Koniowsky’s criminal history revealed she was held in contempt for failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence in Ohio in 2007.
