Drive-by shooting investigation leads to arrest

A man wanted for a reported drive-by shooting Jan. 13 at a 27th Avenue North apartment complex was arrested last week.
Myrtle Beach police arrested 32-year-old Nelson Haziel Gonzalez of Green Sea, charging him with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
A man told police that another man shot at him from the passenger side of a black Toyota Rav-4 that was leaving the apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13. No one was injured in the shooting and one witness told police that the man, who said he was shot at, appeared to be chasing after the vehicle on foot with a knife in hand, according to an incident report.
Gonzalez was named as the suspect in the case. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
