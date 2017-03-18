‘If you get a call about your computer, it's probably a scam!’ Police warn about recent con

If you get a phone call about your computer, Horry County police want you to know it’s likely a scam, according to a warning recently posted on the department’s Facebook page.
“If you get a call about your computer, it's probably a scam!,” the HCPD Facebook post stated.
Police stated in the post that people involved in the scam have been calling and doing the following:
▪ Installing trojans that steal your passwords and information.
▪ Getting you to unwittingly give them remote access to your computer, allowing them to get information on your online banking.
▪ Pressuring users into paying for phony services.
▪ Installing botnets, viruses, or other malicious software.
“The most important thing to remember is that not one American, Canadian, or British computer company makes unsolicited phone calls,” police said. If there is a problem with your computer, a company would expect you to call them, authorities said.
