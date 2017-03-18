Myrtle Beach-area smoke shop robbed

The suspect told a woman at a local smoke shop he didn’t want to hurt her and demanded she hand over the store’s cash on Wednesday night, according to a police report.
Horry County police were called about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Happy Glass Smoke Shop on U.S. 17 Bypass in reference to a robbery.
A store employee told police that a man wearing an inside out red hoodie and black hat came into the store and asked if they had guns, the report says.
When she told him no, he told her he didn’t want to hurt her and demanded money, police said.
The victim told police the suspect had his hands in his pockets during the incident, took off with cash, and then left and jumped into a 2003 or 2004 Nissan Frontier, the report states.
Police canvassed the area, but didn’t find the suspect, according to the report.
