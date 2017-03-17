Be on the lookout. This missing woman may be in our area.

Our Grand Strand News Alliance partner WPDE reports that a missing Bennettsville woman may be in the Myrtle Beach area.
Kim Cox was last seen at her home in Bennettsvile around 12:30 a.m. on March 15, and has been reported missing by her family. She is 5’3”, 130 pounds, has a flame tattoo on her hand and a chest tattoo that says “Kim.”
Cox may be in the Laurinburg or Myrtle Beach area, WPDE reported, and those with information should call the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620 or Sgt. John Hepburn 843-439-0983.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
Comments