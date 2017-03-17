Conway man charged in bank robbery

A 53-year-old Conway man was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of Conway National Bank Thursday morning, according to Horry County police.
Darin A. Bumbaco is charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.
Bumbaco entered the bank Thursday morning and allegedly presented a note to teller demanding money, Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County police said.
“After being given the money from the teller’s drawer, Bumbaco fled the scene. He was arrested shortly after by HCPD officers,” Dotson said in an email statement Friday.
About 9:05 a.m. Thursday, Horry County police responded to a hold-up alarm at Conway National Bank at 1360 U.S. 501 in Conway. Police spoke with an employee who said the suspect was waiting at the bank’s door before they opened, according to a report.
The suspect went to a teller and opened a folder that had a note, police said. The suspect made a statement to the teller, but that information was redacted from the Horry County police report.
The teller told police she gave the suspect her drawer, and he left the bank, the report states. A witness at the scene told authorities she was there before the bank opened and said she saw the suspect run toward Holt Road about 30 seconds after he went into the bank.
More officers responded to the bank as well as a bloodhound tracking team. While police were waiting on the bloodhound team, a Conway officer requested an HCPD officer at S.C. 544 and Holt Road. The suspect went up to the officer and asked him something, but the information was redacted from the police report. Police took the suspect into custody.
Authorities posted images of a male suspect on the department’s Twitter account shortly afterward. At about 10:20 a.m., Horry County police announced the suspect was in custody. Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said the suspect was armed, but couldn’t release further details. She said more information would be released once arrest warrants are served an incident report is completed.
The same bank was robbed Jan. 23, and police later arrested Brian Wilson Humphreys Jr. in connection with that incident.
