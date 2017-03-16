He was convicted of cocaine trafficking in 2009. This year, it was heroin.

A Pawleys Island man was sentenced to prison Thursday after pleading guilty to distributing heroin.
This was 38-year-old Richard Lee Lance’s second conviction for a drug trafficking offense in Horry County, according to online court records.
Richard Lee Lance, 38, pleaded guilty to second-offense distribution of heroin, said David Caraker, a senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Lance had pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine in Horry County in 2009 for a 2007 offense, according to online court records. He was sentenced then to 7 years in prison.
Lance was arrested on his latest drug charge in 2016 and will be given credit for the 101 days he served in jail awaiting the plea hearing Thursday.
Circuit Court Judge Larry B. Hyman sentenced Lance to 12 years in prison for the crime, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
