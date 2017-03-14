Coroner identifies man pulled from Black River

The man, who was pulled from the Black River in Georgetown County Saturday afternoon, has been identified as 32-year-old Leon Harrison Jr.
Harrison’s cause of death is still pending in an ongoing investigation, according to Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about 12:15 p.m. to Colonel Cole Road in reference to an unresponsive man in the Black River, according to a press release from the GCSO.
Jason Lesley, GCSO spokesman, said a passerby saw the body and called 911 to alert authorities. EMS arrived and took the man to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, police said.
The man’s identity was still being investigated Monday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office is looking into the circumstances surrounding the case. Lesley said Saturday afternoon that it was too soon for police to know whether there was any foul play involved.
