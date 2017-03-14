This wasn’t the first time someone tried to break in. But this time, she was ready.

An alarm went off shortly after 11 p.m. Monday at a home on Hemingway Street. Someone had tried her doorknob again.
The 74-year-old woman, who had been hounded by would-be burglars and vandals on more than one occasion, had installed an alarm on her doorknob and a surveillance camera on her porch after an incident in February. She told police she didn’t see the suspects, who fled the scene at the sound of the alarm.
“When she went to go check the video surveillance camera she installed it appeared to be moved and all that was showing was the side of the house,” police noted in an incident report.
The woman told officers “it sounded like someone was trying to get in her house through her front door” when the alarm went off.
“There have been several incidents regarding this residence about subjects trying to get into the house,” police noted in the report.
In February, someone had broken off the woman’s doorknob.
“There was no damage done to the doorknob this time,” police noted.
The case remains active.
