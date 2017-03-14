When she told him she was calling the cops, his pants came down, report says

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss. Pause

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam?

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together