When she told him she was calling the cops, his pants came down, report says

Monday night there were two full moons in the Myrtle Beach area - one hung over the night sky, while the other belonged to a man who allegedly exposed his bare backside to a woman who refused to give him money in a grocery store parking lot, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police were called Monday night to a Food Lion on Kings Highway in reference to an alleged lewd act. A woman told police she was approached by a man asking for money in the store’s parking lot. She said she told the man she wasn’t going to give him anything, and she reported he then started yelling and cursing at her, so she got inside her vehicle, the report states.
She said the man kept yelling at her, so she got her cellphone out to contact the store manager. The man asked her if she was going to call police and when she said yes, she told police the man then turned around, revealed his bare buttocks, and told her to “kiss his [expletive],” the report says.
The store manager then came out and the man left while yelling at him and the woman, police said. The woman had left the scene when police arrived, but officers contacted her by phone, and she gave a description of the suspect.
Police said they found the suspect along Kings Highway and also said “he was staggering slightly, had slurred speech, and also smelled highly of alcohol,” according to the report.
Authorities charged Bobby Joe Buffkin Jr., 43, with public intoxication, and he was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail, the report states. The victim came to the police department and positively identified him as the man who exposed himself to her, officers said.
Buffkin was then also charged with exposure of specific anatomical parts, police said.
