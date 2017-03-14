Discipline that goes too far leaves father facing child abuse, kidnapping charges

A New Jersey man is facing charges in connection with a domestic violence incident that erupted from him disciplining his son.
Rasheen Webb, 31, who was staying at a Church Street home in Conway, has been charged with kidnapping, child abuse and domestic violence in the second degree.
The incident was sparked after the victim’s mother became upset with Webb over the disciplining of their son. According to a Conway Police Department report, Webb struck the boy with a belt and then turned it around and hit him on the arm with the buckle. Webb then allegedly struck the boy with an open hand in the face, causing his nose to bleed.
The report states that Webb then picked up the boy by his shirt collar and suspended him off the ground, nearly causing him to lose consciousness.
When the mother arrived, she and Webb got into an argument before she tried to call for help. Webb cornered her in a bathroom and prevented her from leaving, smashing her cell phone on the ground.
The mother instructed another of her children to go the front office and call 911, summoning officers to the scene. The officers separated the couple on arrival.
