He told police he was given a paralyzing drug, then the sexual assault began, report says

North Myrtle Beach police met with a man Sunday night who reported he was given a drug at an area apartment then sexually assaulted by one man and fondled by two others, according to a police report.
Officers met with the victim in a North Myrtle Beach restaurant parking lot, and he told them he met with a friend at another person’s North Myrtle Beach apartment. The victim said while he was there, he was given a drug called “GHB” that paralyzed him, according to the report.
While he was unable to move, he told police a man sexually assaulted him, and that two other men came in the room and “touched” him, the report states.
The victim traveled with police to the apartment complex where the assault allegedly occurred, but said he couldn’t remember which apartment, police said, and the victim was then taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers found the suspect the victim named and others, and interviewed them separately about the incident, the report says.
Police located another person in regards to the case and interviewed them as well, according to the report.
Authorities noted in the report the investigation is ongoing.
