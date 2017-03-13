How opening a home to strangers turned into a gun-loaded kidnapping

Two women told police a horrifying tale of being held against their will, strangled and threatened with a gun when they said one of the two men they let into their home accused them of stealing from him while he slept.
A 19-year-old woman told the Myrtle Beach police that she met 20-year-old Antonio Terrell Pierce of Conway at a club several weeks ago. She said that Pierce had been staying with her and her 20-year-old roommate when he invited another man, 26-year-old Dominic Lamorris Johnson also of Conway, to stay the night as well.
That’s when things went sideways, according to a police report.
Johnson woke up Monday morning and said he was missing $2,600 in cash, the women told police. Johnson pressed a handgun against the 19-year-old woman’s head demanding she give him back his money, according to the report, but the ladies insisted they were innocent.
The 19-year-old told police she knew Pierce was known to “rob his friends” and blame it on her, the report stated.
The 20-year-old woman told police Pierce “strangled her in attempts to get her to confess” that she took the money.
Johnson took the women’s cellphones and car keys while he held them at gunpoint, but he allowed them to call their parents to request $2,600 in cash, according to the report.
The 19-year-old told police Johnson “did not let them shower or eat and both victims stated ... (he) told them that there would be ‘two shots’ to either one that tried to run out,” the report stated.
The youngest victim said that Johnson left their apartment several times, leaving Pierce to watch them. On his last trip, she said Johnson told them he was going out to “bring other friends with ‘more guns’” and left Pierce in charge “to prevent their escape,” according to the report.
Johnson was apprehended by police on his last trip from the apartment, the report stated.
Several officers, including gang task force members, responded to the scene for the kidnapping report. The case remains under investigation.
Pierce was charged with accessory before the fact to a felony. Johnson has not yet been charged. Both were taken into custody.
