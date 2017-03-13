Crime

March 13, 2017 4:46 PM

Longs man sentenced for trafficking heroin

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

A Longs man pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday in an Horry County courtroom, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Forty-three-year-old Craig Junior Wilson pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking heroin between 4 to 14 grams, said David Caraker, a senior assistant solicitor, who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office.

Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Wilson to 12 years in prison.

Wilson will be given credit for the time he served awaiting trial, according to online court records.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos