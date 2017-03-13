Longs man sentenced for trafficking heroin

A Longs man pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday in an Horry County courtroom, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Forty-three-year-old Craig Junior Wilson pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking heroin between 4 to 14 grams, said David Caraker, a senior assistant solicitor, who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office.
Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Wilson to 12 years in prison.
Wilson will be given credit for the time he served awaiting trial, according to online court records.
