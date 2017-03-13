Couple told police he threatened them with a gun. Cameras told a different story

An incident that appeared to be fueled by road rage led to a hunt for an armed suspect in Myrtle Beach Saturday evening.
A couple told police a man had stopped his motorcycle in traffic and pointed a black firearm at them while they were sitting in their vehicle at the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Ocean Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. City surveillance footage suggested there was more to the story.
Police said the offender exited his motorcycle and engaged in a verbal altercation with the couple while they were seated in their car, in the footage. Although the alleged offender was blocked in the footage at times by passing cars, police said they never saw the man point a gun at the two in the car.
Officers did see, however, the man in the car attempting to spray the offender with pepper spray and the offender consistently grabbing at the jacket pocket where he kept his gun. Police searched for the suspect and found 24-year-old Aaron Henry Wigger a few blocks away, according to a police report.
A black Sterling Arms .380 caliber firearm was in Wigger’s jacket pocket, but police say Wigger did not have a concealed weapons permit. Officers noted in the report that they also found a small bag of a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine in another one of Wigger’s pockets.
Wigger was charged with the unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving under suspension for DUI, no motorcycle endorsement and resisting arrest for giving police a false name.
Emily Weaver
