She told police she was raped, but didn’t want to press charges. Then the suspect showed up

Horry County police are investigating a report of rape by a woman in the Myrtle Beach area.
A woman living on Old Bryan Drive told an officer Monday she was raped by her boyfriend, according to a police report.
The officer showed up to the residence on a call of keeping the suspect – who is not identified because he is not yet facing formal charges – away from the home because he had been cheating on her and didn’t pay any bills. She also told the officer that she may have contracted an STD from the suspect because he was having relations with other women.
During the conversation, the suspect called the woman, according to the police report. During the conversation, the officer overheard the woman ask the suspect why he raped her.
When the alleged victim got off the phone, the officer reportedly asked her about the comment and was told the rape had occurred two days before, before changing her story and saying it happened between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim told the officer the man threw her down in front of the couch and raped her on the floor while her child was in the other room.
The victim told the officer twice that she did not want to press charges against the suspect, but changed her mind when the man showed up at the apartment before the officer left.
The suspect gave his own statement to the officer, but that was redacted in the police report.
The woman went to the hospital to have a rape kit done. Police are awaiting the results of that test as the investigation continues.
Comments