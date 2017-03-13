Man’s night at Broadway ends with beating, him waking up robbed and under car

A man partying at Broadway at the Beach woke up under a car with all his belongings gone, according to a police report.
The victim told Myrtle Beach police that he got separated from his friends after a night at Senor Frogs, where he told police that he had three rum and cokes and three beers.
The man said he went to the parking lot to try and find his friend when he was approached by four black males who beat him up, according to the police report. He said when he woke up, he was under a car and all his belongings – which included his wallet, debit and credit cards, cell phone and keys – were gone.
Officers couldn’t find the alleged incident on security footage, but photos of the victim’s injuries were taken for evidence.
