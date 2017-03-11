Crime

March 11, 2017 2:05 PM

Body found in Black River in Georgetown County

From WPDE

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene at the Black River Saturday afternoon after a body was discovered, according to reports from WPDE.

Lt. Chris Geno, with the GCSO, told WPDE that someone saw the body and called 911.

