Body found in Black River in Georgetown County

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene at the Black River Saturday afternoon after a body was discovered, according to reports from WPDE.
Lt. Chris Geno, with the GCSO, told WPDE that someone saw the body and called 911.
March 11, 2017 2:05 PM
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene at the Black River Saturday afternoon after a body was discovered, according to reports from WPDE.
Lt. Chris Geno, with the GCSO, told WPDE that someone saw the body and called 911.
Comments