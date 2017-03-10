Another student at Georgetown County school charged with making death threats

Another 13-year-old student was charged with allegedly making death threats against classmates at a Georgetown County middle school this week.
A second student from Waccamaw Middle School in Litchfield was accused of making death threats against classmates, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
A 13-year-old student was charged with disturbing schools earlier this week and taken to a juvenile detention facility in Columbia, and now another student has been charged in connection with making threats, police said.
Parents of Waccamaw Middle School students alerted Georgetown County school district officials about social media threats, GCSO said. The first 13-year-old student, who was charged on Wednesday, allegedly made a Power Point presentation about school shootings on Feb. 28 “that left some of his classmates upset,” according to the release.
Days after, police said he posted on Instagram the phrase “Wednesday, March 22,” which is a date associated with a 2001 Granite Hills, Calif. school shooting, police said.
A witness told authorities the post made by the suspect had a humorous tone, and the suspect didn’t want to take it down because of the reaction it was getting, according to the release.
More witnesses told police the two boys made threats to kill other students on multiple occasions and allegedly had a “plan” involving homemade bombs, police said. Another witness told police the boys would often talk about death and made class projects about people dying, according to the release.
The second boy was charged Thursday, and the two underwent psychiatric evaluations at a Georgetown County hospital before being taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Both boys will return to Georgetown County for hearings, police said.
