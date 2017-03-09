Victim reported she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Myrtle Beach

A woman reported she was sexually assaulted in a vacant Myrtle Beach parking lot, according to a police report.
The Myrtle Beach police report also lists the incident as a robbery and states a cellphone, room key, and clothing items were taken.
Police were called Wednesday night to the downtown Myrtle Beach area in reference to a sexual assault, and police said they determined the assault allegedly happened in vacant parking lot next to where the victim was reporting the incident, the report states.
The victim told police she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man. Detectives also responded to the incident, and officers noted the investigation is still ongoing in the report.
