13-year-old student charged with making threats against school

A 13-year-old boy is charged with disturbing schools after Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he made threats against his school Wednesday.
The parents of other students at Waccamaw Middle School in Litchfield told school officials about threats they saw on social media, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The GCSO was notified about the incident by county school board officials, and an investigation was launched that resulted in the boy being charged in connection with disturbing schools, police said.
The boy will be transferred to a juvenile detention center in Columbia, officials said and will have a psychiatric evaluation before being transferred, authorities said.
GCSO officials said he will also return there for a hearing.
Comments