Don’t want to share the road with a drunken driver? That’s a problem in SC

Does the though of sharing the road with a drunken driver concern you?
It should, if you live in South Carolina.
The Palmetto State is the No. 5 worst state in the United States when it comes to DUI problems, according to a report from BackgroundChecks.org. Only Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota have bigger concerns with drunken drivers, according to the report.
South Carolina had 16,272 DUI arrests in 2015 and a death rate of more than 6 per 100,000 people, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Mothers Against Drunk Drivers.
“The fact that over 10,000 people a year die from DUI related accidents is a travesty,” said Trent Wilson, co-author of the research, in a press release. “We hope this research will open some eyes and make people think twice before drinking and driving.”
Comments