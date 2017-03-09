Crime

March 9, 2017 7:17 AM

Don’t want to share the road with a drunken driver? That’s a problem in SC

By Todd Garvin

Does the though of sharing the road with a drunken driver concern you?

It should, if you live in South Carolina.

The Palmetto State is the No. 5 worst state in the United States when it comes to DUI problems, according to a report from BackgroundChecks.org. Only Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota have bigger concerns with drunken drivers, according to the report.

South Carolina had 16,272 DUI arrests in 2015 and a death rate of more than 6 per 100,000 people, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Mothers Against Drunk Drivers.

“The fact that over 10,000 people a year die from DUI related accidents is a travesty,” said Trent Wilson, co-author of the research, in a press release. “We hope this research will open some eyes and make people think twice before drinking and driving.”

