Man dead of apparent drug overdose at Apache Campground sparks investigation

Horry County police are investigating the death of a man who died from an apparent overdose at Apache Campground.
Officers were dispatched to the campground on Kings Road on Sunday when a man found his friend face down and cold to the touch.
The witness told officers he and his friend had been drinking all night when the deceased came up with idea to “shoot up some dope.” He told police they met a black male and white female a the Scotchman on Lake Arrowhead Road, where they were taken to another “nice, big Scotchman that was right beside a Waffle House.”
The two men injected themselves with the narcotics and then went to sleep, according to the police report. When the friend woke up, he found the victim deceased.
The victim was, whose name has not been released, was a 34-year-old man from Gig Harbor, Washington.
The Horry County Police Department continues to investigate.
