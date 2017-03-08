She broke it off with her Tinder date in 2015, but he’s still stalking her, police say

Horry County police are searching for a suspect in connection with an ongoing case of stalking and harassment after a woman and her boyfriend complained that a man the woman met on Tinder won’t leave them alone.
Jordan Kelly Fleming, 32, of Conway is wanted by police, according to a release from Krystal Dotson, HCPD spokeswoman.
Police met with the woman and her boyfriend who gave their account of the alleged harassment they’ve endured since fall of 2015. The woman told police she met Fleming on Tinder in November 2015, but told him she didn’t want to have a relationship with him, according to a police report.
The woman said Fleming then began a series of unwanted calls and text messages to her and from false phone numbers, police said. She said he kept calling from false numbers when she didn’t answer and also texted photos of himself from fake phone numbers, the report states.
The woman told police Fleming then started calling her family members after she stopped trying her calls and didn’t know how he got their phone numbers.
Police said that in August 2016, Fleming called the woman’s employer and demanded employees tell him her address. No one told him her address, but later that month her and her boyfriend were sent a photo of her sitting in her living room, authorities said.
Fleming also sent the woman’s boyfriend unwanted text messages that made them both afraid, the report states.
The suspect also showed up at both of their jobs after learning the woman was compiling information and contacting law enforcement, police said.
Horry County police have a warrant for Fleming’s arrest, and anyone with information can Horry County police tip line at 843-915-8477.
