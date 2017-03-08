Internal investigation clears officer involved in Brunswick County shooting

An officer in Brunswick County who police said fired a weapon at an armed suspect who also shot a gun was quickly cleared of any wrong doing Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Major Laurie Watson, of the BCSO, fired a single shot as suspect Bradley Barrett Lewis fired his gun, and authorities worked to determined whether the gunshot Lewis suffered to the head was self-inflicted or a result of Watson’s force.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Division quickly launched an internal investigation into the incident as did the State Bureau of Investigation.
Emily Flax, BCSO spokeswoman recently released this statement: “The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Division has determined that Major Laurie Watson's actions earlier today in the shooting involving Mr. Lewis were appropriate and consistent with North Carolina law and Sheriff's Office policies. Based on crime scene evidence, it has been determined that the suspect’s gunshot wound was not the result of Major Watson firing her weapon. Therefore, Major Watson will return to full duty immediately.”
Flax said more information will be released by the SBI and District Attorney’s Office once their investigation wraps.
During the incident Tuesday morning, detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office were helping the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations on a search warrant at a home on Little River Road in Ash, N.C., according to a release from the BCSO.
While authorities were trying to secure, Lewis, 28, who was a resident at the home on Little River Road, police said Lewis brandished a gun and fired a single shot, while Watson also fired a single shot, according to police.
Lewis was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and his condition was unknown Tuesday afternoon, the BCSO said. No one else was injured during the incident.
Comments